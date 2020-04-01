Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 398,482 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,731,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,471,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 657,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94,864 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,379. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.90 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.17.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

