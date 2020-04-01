Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Peak Capital Management LLC

Peak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peak Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,143. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

