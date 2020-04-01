Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.26. 12,172,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,396,941. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.61 and its 200-day moving average is $90.90.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

