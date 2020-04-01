Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.64. 418,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $211.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

