Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $10.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.15. 13,684,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,149. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.