Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.84% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $20,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $102.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.44.

