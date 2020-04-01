Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.60. 5,995,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,722,605. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

