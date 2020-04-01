Velas Price Reaches $0.0213 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $28.67 million and approximately $649,926.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000815 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000442 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002931 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

