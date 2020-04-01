Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,692 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Verisign by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Verisign by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $180.09 on Wednesday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

