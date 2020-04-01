VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 38,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,137. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 50,785 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

