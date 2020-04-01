Vertcoin Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Bittrex, Coinroom and CoinEgg. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.41 million and $379,606.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,621.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.02059177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.06 or 0.03383627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00594005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015851 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00727230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00076078 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00025268 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00471861 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,126,047 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Upbit, Bleutrade, YoBit, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Coinroom, Bittrex, QBTC, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

