VF (VFC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for VF (NYSE: VFC):

3/31/2020 – VF is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – VF had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – VF was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2020 – VF was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/12/2020 – VF had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $88.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – VF had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – VF had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – VF had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – VF is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE VFC traded down $5.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,962. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.71.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in VF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

