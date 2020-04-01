VIBE (VIBE) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One VIBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $67,005.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VIBE

VIBE launched on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

