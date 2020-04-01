VideoCoin (VID) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $3.33 million and $277,212.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, Beaxy and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001473 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Beaxy and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.