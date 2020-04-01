VINchain (VIN) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. VINchain has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $60,990.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VINchain has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.02533208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00192176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io.

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

