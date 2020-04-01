Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 1,695.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,116,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,426 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,511,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,390,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 1,170.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,074 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VST opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other Vistra Energy news, CFO David A. Campbell bought 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Insiders acquired 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

