VNDC (VNDC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

VNDC (CURRENCY:VNDC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. VNDC has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $228,149.00 worth of VNDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNDC token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VNDC has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

VNDC Token Profile

VNDC (CRYPTO:VNDC) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2019. VNDC’s total supply is 118,691,454,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,954,122,482 tokens. The official website for VNDC is vndc.io. VNDC’s official Twitter account is @Vndcstable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VNDC Token Trading

VNDC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

