Walker & Dunlop Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,721 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 6,703% compared to the average daily volume of 40 call options.

WD traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,259. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $79.74.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WD. Compass Point downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In related news, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.19 per share, with a total value of $52,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,652.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers bought 1,250 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.21 per share, with a total value of $52,762.50. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,333. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth $127,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

