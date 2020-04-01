Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 123,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 67,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 92,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.32.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $94.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,286,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,941,705. The firm has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.97. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

