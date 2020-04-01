Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00003515 BTC on popular exchanges including Allbit, HitBTC, Kucoin and LATOKEN. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $15.55 million and $3.55 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.02053630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00076623 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Binance, DragonEX, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Allbit, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi, LATOKEN and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

