Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GP Strategies (GPX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GP Strategies (NYSE: GPX):

3/26/2020 – GP Strategies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – GP Strategies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – GP Strategies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

3/11/2020 – GP Strategies had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $19.50 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – GP Strategies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

3/6/2020 – GP Strategies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – GP Strategies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GPX stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. 149,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. GP Strategies Corp has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $109.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. Analysts forecast that GP Strategies Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Russell L. Becker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $32,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 73,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 38,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in GP Strategies by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in GP Strategies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,406,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

