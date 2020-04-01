Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/26/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

2/9/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

2/3/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2020 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.13. The company had a trading volume of 277,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,447. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 14.08%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 49.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 198,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

