Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Sell Rating for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.62. 1,563,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,367. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.01. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 89.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $999,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

