Wells Fargo & Co Trims Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Target Price to $106.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s previous close.

MMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.78.

NYSE MMC traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 652,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,755. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 62,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

