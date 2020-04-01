Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Stake Boosted by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.17% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $22,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.