Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.60. 1,430,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,261 shares in the company, valued at $28,862,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.