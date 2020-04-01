Worldcore Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (WRC)

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last week, Worldcore has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Worldcore has a total market capitalization of $35,412.10 and $2.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.02530364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00192404 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Worldcore

Worldcore’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, YoBit, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

