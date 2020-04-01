Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Wynn Resorts worth $208,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 24,455 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $16,728,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.42.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 153.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

