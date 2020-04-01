XMax (XMX) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last Week

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One XMax token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, HADAX, Graviex and FCoin. During the last week, XMax has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00052579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.04590147 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00067484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016073 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010827 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003578 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,363,359,979 tokens. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, CryptoBridge, Coinrail, Graviex, Hotbit, HADAX, DDEX, FCoin and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.