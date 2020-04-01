Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Lowered to $68.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

XYL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

NYSE XYL traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 757,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,164. Xylem has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 15.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Xylem by 20.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 211.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Xylem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

