Yocoin Price Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Yocoin has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yocoin has a market cap of $136,585.81 and approximately $1,538.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00603245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00009086 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Yocoin Coin Profile

Yocoin (CRYPTO:YOC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yocoin is www.yocoin.org.

Buying and Selling Yocoin

Yocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, OOOBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.