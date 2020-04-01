YOU COIN Market Capitalization Achieves $17.23 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and $13.08 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 63.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.02530364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00192404 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

