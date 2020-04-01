Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Post $1.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,952. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $103,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $809,649.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,336,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,160. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after acquiring an additional 393,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $280,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 574,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after buying an additional 335,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $140,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

