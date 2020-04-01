Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Dollar Tree reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.59.

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $72.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,846,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

