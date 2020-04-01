Zacks: Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.09. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. 2,152,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.70. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 69,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

