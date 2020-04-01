Zacks: Analysts Set $12.00 Target Price for Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jiayin Group an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. 57,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,970. The firm has a market cap of $136.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

