Zacks: Analysts Set $9.00 Price Target for Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cassava Sciences an industry rank of 26 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAVA. ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 69,519 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 163,801 shares during the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAVA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,702. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.81. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

