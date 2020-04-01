Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Alaska Air Group posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 629.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to $7.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $7.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALK. Buckingham Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,516. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

