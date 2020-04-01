Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) will announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Axovant Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axovant Gene Therapies.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axovant Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 5,333,333 shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,577,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,665,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXGT stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 39,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Axovant Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

