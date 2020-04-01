Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Announce $2.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce earnings per share of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the lowest is $1.73. Deere & Company posted earnings of $3.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $9.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $11.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.46.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,927,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,987,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE traded down $4.49 on Wednesday, reaching $133.67. 2,035,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,020. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.76. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

