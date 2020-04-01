Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.52. Kontoor Brands reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Kontoor Brands stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,493,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

