Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to Post $0.90 EPS

Analysts expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.65. Varian Medical Systems posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.13.

In other news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $874,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,595 shares of company stock worth $6,533,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,003,000 after purchasing an additional 556,316 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,176,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,024,000 after acquiring an additional 35,508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,191,000 after acquiring an additional 716,309 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 484,173 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $107,285,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAR traded down $8.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.25. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

