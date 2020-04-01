ZB Token (ZB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $39.49 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. ZB Token has a market cap of $106.22 million and $39.49 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003438 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00051096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.04439966 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00066252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037046 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZB Token

