Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $164,672.87 and $24.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 676.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.27 or 0.02574438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00194397 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00034906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00052579 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

