ZMINE Trading Up 10.4% This Week (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. ZMINE has a total market cap of $106,481.28 and $183.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00069279 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00340816 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000910 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00048763 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013754 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015985 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012665 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001660 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,013,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

