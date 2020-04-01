Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.0% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 55.0% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.92. 2,521,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,724. The company has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

