ZPER Market Cap Reaches $412,320.75 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, ZPER has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinsuper, BitForex and Allbit. ZPER has a total market cap of $412,320.75 and approximately $11,736.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00072969 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00338077 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000908 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00048759 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013747 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015975 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012667 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001677 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, HitBTC, BitForex, Liquid, Coinsuper and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.