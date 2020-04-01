ZrCoin (ZRC) One Day Volume Hits $98,906.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00017157 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $98,906.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 677.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.02575229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00194690 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

