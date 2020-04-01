ZumCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $553,901.16 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $553,901.16 and $29.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.