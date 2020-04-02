-$0.09 EPS Expected for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.14). HighPoint Resources reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HighPoint Resources.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. 3,849,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.02. HighPoint Resources has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPoint Resources (HPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.